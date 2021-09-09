Weekend Picks – September 10th

Carson Beach Summer Send-off

Join Boston Harbor Now for the Carson Beach Summer Send-Off on Saturday, September 11th from 12-3 pm. Featuring everything from volleyball and kayaking, to a photo booth and a vaccine clinic. There will also be cardio dance, bocce ball and a circus guild! Bring a friend and don’t forget a water bottle.

End of Summer Smash at Coppersmith

Coppersmith is celebrating the end of the season with a rooftop party on Saturday beginning at 1pm. Live performance by Honestly Sporting sponsored by Costa Brava Cocktails!

Participate Run/Walk the McCourt Foundation Waterfront 5K

The most unique 5K course with over a mile of running along the water. A fantastic post race celebration, with music, an Arctic Chill Zone and much more! The race takes place on Saturday, September 11th at 10am. You can register here!

Guide to a Perfect Picnic in the Neighborhood

September is upon us and the crisp fall air is the perfect time for a picnic! From the food to the gear, we’re doling out a few helpful tips to make sure your open-air feast is, well, a picnic! Check out the guide here!

Get your tickets

Big news! Alex Moffat of SNL just got added to next weekend’s show at Laugh Boston – Thursday, September 9th at 8pm $25, Friday, Sep10th at 7:30pm and 9:45pm $29 and Saturday, September 11th 7:30pm and 9:45pm $29. You can purchase your tickets here!

September 11th Turnaround

The USS Constitution will make a turnaround on Saturday, September 11th at 12:30pm complete with a 21-gun salute! We hear the Thunderbirds and other military aircraft will be in the neighborhood too!

Play some games

Introducing South Boston’s free game and activity lending library – the Recreation Station. Recreation Station is filled with items for public use such as fitness gear, lawn games, books, family activities and more! You can get the details here!

DJ Kait at Shenannigans

DJ Kait will be playing at Shenannigan’s this weekend which is always a good time. Friday night it’s Finally Friday starting at 10pm and on Sunday, it’s a 90’s Brunch starting at 11am.

Live Music at the Playwright

Tommy Flynn will be performing live on Sunday from 7pm-10pm at the Playwright!

NFL Football Sundays in Southie – Squish the Fish

The Pats face the Dolphins on Sunday at 4:30pm. Here are 10 Places to Watch the Game in Southie!

Cinnamon Buns + Brunch Sandwiches at Lulu Green

I LIKE BIG BUNS And I cannot lie. Treat yourself to some delicious (and vegan) cinnamon buns from Lulu Green this weekend. Place your order online – they sell out fast! Shake up your breakfast sandwich routine and be sure to try one of Lulu Green’s hearty brunch sandwiches made with Chickpea Egg, Tofu Bacon, Potato Pancake, Marinated Kale and Avocado, Tahini, Hot Sauce, House-made Simit Bun! Only available on weekends!

Bring Your Own Doggo Harbor Cruise

BYOD on the water! This fun event for you and your pooch takes place on Sunday, September 12th at 2 PM (boarding at 1:30 PM) – leaves from Massachusetts Bay Lines Vessels at 60 Rowes Wharf! You can purchase your tickets here!

Kayak Paddle on the Neponset River

On Sunday, September 12th tour the Lower Neponset River and Rice Islands with NepRWA staff. This adventure-filled event takes place from 9:00am-12pm. Meet at the Central Ave. canoe launch in Mattapan. NepRWA staff will help you unload boats at the launch and direct you to nearby parking. Tours are free for members $10 for non-members. You can learn more here!