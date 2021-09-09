Visit Dunder Mifflin And Schrute Farms At The Office Experience In Chicago

Dunder Mifflin fans, it’s time to clock in. An all-new The Office pop-up is coming to Chicago, and tickets are now on sale for the interactive exhibit. Starting on Oct. 15 through early 2022, you can visit The Office Experience to enjoy recreated sets from the show, props, and plenty of “stitious” photo opps, so get ready for you and your friends to feel like you’re in an episode of your own for under $40.