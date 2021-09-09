CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Visit Dunder Mifflin And Schrute Farms At The Office Experience In Chicago

Elite Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDunder Mifflin fans, it’s time to clock in. An all-new The Office pop-up is coming to Chicago, and tickets are now on sale for the interactive exhibit. Starting on Oct. 15 through early 2022, you can visit The Office Experience to enjoy recreated sets from the show, props, and plenty of “stitious” photo opps, so get ready for you and your friends to feel like you’re in an episode of your own for under $40.

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Michael, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Daniels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souvenir#Dunder Mifflin Irl#Cdc#Office#Finer Things Club#Asap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy

Comments / 0

Community Policy