Kim Jong Un Seen Looking Even Thinner During Military Parade

Kim Jong Un seems to have made a new friend in Peloton. When photos emerged earlier this year showing a slimmed down Kim, observers wondered if it was the result of health issues or just a new diet. At North Korean’s 73rd anniversary parade recently, the dictator looked even skinnier. Photos from the event showed the dictator standing on a balcony as he watched military personnel march down Pyongyang, fireworks erupting over the crowd, and fighter jets flying overhead. Kim was also pictured smiling and escorting children as he was followed by other military leaders, all of whom were unmasked.