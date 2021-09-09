NFL Films Gives Quick Glimpse Into Tom Brady’s Never-Ending Quest For Perfection

BOSTON (CBS) — Prior to the kickoff of the 2021 season, the Buccaneers got to enjoy the debut of their two features from NFL Films on Wednesday night. As Super Bowl films go, they weren’t great. (We’ve become judgmental connoisseurs here in New England, no doubt.) “America’s Game” featured the traditional retelling of the full season, while “No Risk It No Biscuit” focused on the career of head coach Bruce Arians, and his long road to Super Bowl glory. They were fine films, but like most things revolving around the year 2020, they weren’t quite as good as we’ve come to expect.