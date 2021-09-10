The most pirated movies of the year, from 'Black Widow' to 'Godzilla vs. Kong'

"Black Widow." Marvel Studios

Nearly all of the most pirated movies of the year so far were available online in some form.

It shows the risks for studios when releasing a movie on streaming services and in theaters simultaneously.

Theater owners have criticized the strategy, arguing it increases piracy and eats at a movie's box office.

See more stories on Insider's business page .

During the pandemic, Hollywood studios have released some of their biggest movies simultaneously to theaters and streaming services. Theater owners generally hate it and have escalated their criticism of the strategy since the release of "Black Widow," which Disney debuted in theaters and on Disney+ for an additional $30 fee on the same day.

A major part of their argument is that it leads to more piracy, which can hurt a movie's box office.

"When a movie is released simultaneously to a streaming service, a pristine copy of that movie is made available day one that it's in cinemas," John Fithian, the CEO of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), told Insider .

"Black Widow" is the biggest movie at the US box office so far this year with $182 million. But NATO believes it would have made more money, and not had such a dramatic drop at the domestic box office from it first to second weekend, if it had been exclusive to theaters.

Fithian argued that "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," another Marvel movie released over the weekend with a record $90 million during the four-day holiday, will have stronger legs at the box office because it's not streaming - and therefore not being pirated as much.

Early piracy data suggests that could be the case . After "Black Widow" debuted on Disney+, it quickly shot to the top of piracy news website TorrentFreak's weekly list of most pirated movies . "Shang-Chi," in contrast, debuted at No. 5 on this week's list .

An analysis of TorrentFreak's weekly lists throughout the year show the risks of the simultaneous release strategy. While some of the movies that topped the lists were successful at the box office given the circumstances of the pandemic, theater owners would argue that they lost money from piracy.

Nearly all of the movies that topped the lists each week were online in some form, either on streaming services or available to rent on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms after their theatrical runs (only one week so far this year had a movie top the list that was only in theaters at the time: "A Quiet Place Part II").

Warner Bros. releases made up the majority of movies that topped the weekly lists, as the studio is releasing all of its 2021 films simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. Of the 36 weeks so far this year that TorrentFreak has tracked the most pirated movies for, a movie that was streaming on HBO Max topped 16 of them.

Here's how that broke down by platform:

HBO Max - 16 weeks

PVOD - 9

Disney+ - 6

Paramount+ - 2

Amazon Prime Video - 1

Netflix - 1

Only in theaters - 1

Movies that appeared most frequently (the ones that topped the lists more than two weeks in a row) were released simultaneously to theaters and on streaming services:

"Mortal Kombat" - Four weeks in a row; was released in theaters and on HBO Max

"Godzilla vs. Kong" - Three weeks in a row; was released in theaters and on HBO Max

"Black Widow" - Three weeks in a row; was released in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access (additional $30 fee required for subscribers to watch)

Below is each movie that has topped TorrentFreak's weekly list of most pirated movies this year, along with the weeks they were No. 1 and how they performed at the box office (if they weren't exclusively streaming). The dates noted for each movie are the days that TorrentFreak updated its rankings, and it reflects the previous seven days.

Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman in "Wonder Woman 1984." Clay Enos/DC Comics/Warner Bros.

"Wonder Woman 1984" (Warner Bros.) - January 4 and January 11

Was it online at the time? Streaming on HBO Max (and in theaters)

US release date : December 25, 2020

Opening weekend box office (domestic) : $16.7 million

Total domestic box office : $46.5 million

Total global box office : $166.5 million

Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel star in Paul Greengrass' "News of the World." Universal Pictures/Netflix

"News of the World" (Universal) - January 18 and January 25

Was it online at the time? Available on premium video-on-demand platforms starting January 15

US release date : December 25, 2020

Opening weekend box office (domestic) : $2.25 million

Total domestic box office : $12.7 million

Total global box office : $12.7 million (distributed by Netflix internationally in February)

Jared Leto in "The Little Things." Nicola Goode/Warner Bros.

"The Little Things" (Warner Bros.) -February 1 and February 15

Was it online at the time? Streaming on HBO Max (and in theaters)

US release date : January 29, 2021

Opening weekend box office (domestic) : $4.7 million

Total domestic box office : $15.2 million

Total global box office : $29.8 million

Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek in "Bliss." Prime Video

"Bliss" (Amazon Studios) - February 8

Was it online at the time? Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

US release date : February 5, 2021

Sony

"Monster Hunter" (Sony) - February 22 and March 1

Was it online at the time? Available on premium video-on-demand platforms starting February 16

US release date : December 18, 2020

Opening weekend box office (domestic) : $2.2 million

Total domestic box office : $15.2 million

Total global box office : $42.1 million

Walt Disney Animation

"Raya and the Last Dragon" (Disney) - March 8 and March 15

Was it online at the time? Streaming on Disney+ Premier Access (and in theaters)

US release date : March 5, 2021

Opening weekend box office (domestic) : $8.5 million

Total domestic box office : $54.7 million

Total global box office : $122.7 million

HBO Max

"Zack Snyder's Justice League" (HBO Max) - March 22 and March 29

Was it online at the time? Streaming on HBO Max

Release date : March 18, 2021

"Godzilla vs. Kong" Warner Bros.

"Godzilla vs. Kong" (Warner Bros.) - April 5, April 12, and April 19

Was it online at the time? Streaming on HBO Max (and in theaters)

US release date : March 31, 2021

Opening weekend box office (domestic) : $31.6 million

Total domestic box office : $100.5 million

Total global box office : $467.9 million

Warner Bros.

"Mortal Kombat" (Warner Bros.) - April 26, May 3, May 10, and May 17

Was it online at the time? Streaming on HBO Max (and in theaters)

US release date : April 23, 2021

Opening weekend box office (domestic) : $23.3 million

Total domestic box office : $42.2 million

Total global box office : $83.6 million

Dave Bautista in "Army of the Dead." Netflix

"Army of the Dead" (Netflix) - May 24

Was it online at the time? Streaming on Netflix

Release date : May 21, 2021

MGM

"Wrath of Man" (MGM) - May 31

Was it online at the time? Available on premium video-on-demand platforms starting May 25

US release date : May 7, 2021

Opening weekend box office (domestic) : $8.3 million

Total domestic box office : $27.5 million

Total global box office : $104 million

Warner Bros.

"The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" (Warner Bros.) - June 7

Was it online at the time? Streaming on HBO Max (and in theaters)

US release date : June 4, 2021

Opening weekend box office (domestic) : $24.1 million

Total domestic box office : $65.6 million

Total global box office : $202 million

Mark Wahlberg in "Infinite." Paramount

"Infinite" (Paramount) - June 14 and June 21

Was it online at the time? Streaming on Paramount+

Release date : June 10

Pixar

"Luca" (Disney) - June 28

Was it online at the time? Streaming on Disney+ at no additional cost

Release date : June 18, 2021

"A Quiet Place Part II" Paramount

"A Quiet Place Part II" (Paramount) - July 5

Was it online at the time? No, only in theaters (came to Paramount+ and PVOD platforms on July 13)

US release date : May 28, 2021

Opening weekend box office (domestic) : $47.5 million

Total domestic box office : $160 million

Total global box office : $297.3 million

Florence Pugh and Scarlett Johansson in "Black Widow." Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

"Black Widow" (Disney) - July 12, July 19, and July 26

Was it online at the time? Streaming on Disney+ Premier Access (and in theaters)

US release date : July 9, 2021

Opening weekend box office (domestic) : $80.3 million

Total domestic box office : $182.7 million

Total global box office : $372.3 million

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel in "F9." Universal

"F9: The Fast Saga" (Universal) - August 2

Was it online at the time? Available on premium video-on-demand platforms starting July 30

US release date : June 25, 2021

Opening weekend box office (domestic) : $70 million

Total domestic box office : $172.9 million

Total global box office : $710.9 million

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in "The Suicide Squad" Warner Bros.

"The Suicide Squad" (Warner Bros.) - August 9 and August 16

Was it online at the time? Streaming on HBO Max (and in theaters)

US release date : August 6, 2021

Opening weekend box office (domestic) : $26.2 million

Total domestic box office : $54.7 million

Total global box office : $162.5 million

Henry Golding in "Snake Eyes." Paramount

"Snake Eyes" (Paramount) - August 23 and August 30

Was it online at the time? Available on premium video-on-demand platforms starting August 17

US release date : July 23, 2021

Opening weekend box office (domestic) : $13.3 million

Total domestic box office : $28.3 million

Total global box office : $37 million

Sony

"Don't Breathe 2" (Sony) - September 6

Was it online at the time? Available on premium video-on-demand platforms starting September 3

US release date : August 13, 2021

Opening weekend box office (domestic) : $10.6 million

Total domestic box office : $28.6 million

Total global box office : $41.4 million