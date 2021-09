CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Lake House in Canandaigua was named the No. 1 resort hotel in New York state in Travel+Leisure’s World’s Best Awards 2021. Additionally, the Lake House, which overlooks Canandaigua Lake, also came in at No. 2 for resort hotels in the continental U.S. and No. 30 in the world, according to the same publication.