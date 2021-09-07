Face Forward

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Emily Liebert
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet Emily Rosnick. Celebrity makeup artist. Beauty Influencer. And Southport mom to two beautiful, young daughters, Harper and Poppy. Throughout her twenty-year career painting the faces of top models and A-listers—Kate Beckinsale and Hailee Steinfeld, to name two—and appearing on TV networks such as MSNBC and MTV, Emily has honed her skills, specializing in bridal and editorial makeup. Her unique dedication to her craft has allowed her to embrace both traditional and innovative techniques, the result of which is a renewed sense of personal beauty and timeless radiance for her devoted clients.

