Shure’s second-gen true wireless earbuds cover more of the basics

Shure is ready to take another pass at true wireless earbuds, and this one might be worth a look if the first version didn’t live up to your expectations. The company has introduced an Aonic 215 Gen 2 that boasts the same sound profile and (still unusual) choice between wired and wireless listening, but also tackles some glaring omissions. For one, they’re IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant — you can wear these during workouts without fear.