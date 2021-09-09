51 employees sue Henry Ford Health System over COVID vaccine mandate
Dozens of employees are suing Henry Ford Health System (HFHS) over their policy that mandates COVID-19 vaccinations, among several others, for all staff members. More than 50 HFHS employees -- a mix of registered nurses, physicians, pharmacy technicians and other staff -- have filed a lawsuit against the health system, claiming its new policy to mandate COVID vaccines among staff is unconstitutional.www.clickondetroit.com
