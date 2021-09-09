CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
51 employees sue Henry Ford Health System over COVID vaccine mandate

Cover picture for the articleDozens of employees are suing Henry Ford Health System (HFHS) over their policy that mandates COVID-19 vaccinations, among several others, for all staff members. More than 50 HFHS employees -- a mix of registered nurses, physicians, pharmacy technicians and other staff -- have filed a lawsuit against the health system, claiming its new policy to mandate COVID vaccines among staff is unconstitutional.

