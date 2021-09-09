Portsmouth average positive COVID-19 tests rises above 20%

The Virginia Department of Health released their daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state.

According to their website, there are now 797,348 total cases, 603,017 of which are confirmed and 194,331 are probable. There are 12,010 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 10,149 being confirmed and 1,861 being probable. The case numbers are up by 3,952, and deaths are up by 33 since Wednesday.

Portsmouth's average percent of positive COVID-19 tests rose over 20% Thursday which was the first time since February 7.

The percent of positivity for each is now:

Eastern Shore District 15.9%

Chesapeake 15.4%

Western Tidewater District 13.8%

Hampton 15.3%

Peninsula District 15.8%

Norfolk 17.6%

Portsmouth 20.6%

Virginia Beach 14.6%

A total of 8,768,486 COVID-19 PCR tests have now been given in Virginia.

As of Thursday Virginia has given a total of 10,105,601 COVID-19 vaccines. That is 21,660 statewide doses given in a day. The table below gives more information about local vaccine distribution.

The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association also updated their numbers. As of Thursday, there are 1,981 people currently being hospitalized, confirmed with COVID-19. There are 195 people receiving inpatient hospital care whose test results are still pending. Combined, there are a total of 2,176 being hospitalized for coronavirus related illness.

514 confirmed positive patients, and those whose test results are pending, are currently hospitalized in the ICU.

64,001 patients who have been hospitalized for coronavirus have been discharged.

Here's the breakdown of COVID-19 case and vaccine information for local areas:

TOTAL CASES NEW CASES TODAY TOTAL HOSPITALIZED NEW IN HOSPITAL TODAY TOTAL DEATHS NEW DEATHS TODAY TOTAL VACCINE DOSES GIVEN VACCINES DOSES REPORTED SINCE YESTERDAY 7-DAY AVG PERCENT POSITIVITY VIRGINIA TOTALS 797,348 3,952 34,574 125 12,010 33 10,105,601 21,660 10.30% ACCOMACK 3,464 9 265 0 57 0 32,921 113 15.90% (Eastern Shore District) CHESAPEAKE 25,424 87 1179 5 321 1 236,506 560 15.40% FRANKLIN 1,327 5 64 1 36 0 8,160 35 13.80% (Western Tidewater District) GLOUCESTER 3,158 26 78 0 54 1 37,940 85 HAMPTON 13,083 60 572 2 198 1 124,811 358 15.30% ISLE OF WIGHT 3,758 24 179 3 74 0 39,883 76 13.80% (Western Tidewater District) JAMES CITY 5,862 39 211 -1 81 1 93,348 119 15.80% (Peninsula District) MATHEWS 772 8 27 1 15 1 9,776 19 NEWPORT NEWS 17,857 72 672 3 252 0 162,713 419 15.80% (Peninsula District) NORFOLK 21,555 68 1306 8 292 1 191,397 634 17.60% NORTHAMPTON 950 6 89 0 38 0 14,947 38 15.90% (Eastern Shore District) POQUOSON 1,076 12 31 0 18 0 13,963 19 PORTSMOUTH 10,969 51 778 1 212 1 78,814 202 20.60% SOUTHAMPTON 2,144 2 69 -1 58 0 15,682 49 13.80% (Western Tidewater District) SUFFOLK 9,525 27 570 0 203 0 88,211 243 13.80% (Western Tidewater District) VIRGINIA BEACH 44,155 203 2,257 9 451 1 454,782 1,170 14.60% WILLIAMSBURG 945 11 38 0 14 0 14,301 21 15.80% (Peninsula District) YORK 4,677 23 110 0 62 0 72,851 131 15.80% (Peninsula District) LOCAL TOTALS 170,701 733 8,495 31 2436 8 1,691,006 4,291 16.13% (Local Average)

