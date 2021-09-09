CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Kuzma Describes LeBron James As A "Little Ass Kid"

By Alexander Cole
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyle Kuzma is now a member of the Washington Wizards although when it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers, he certainly has fond memories of the team. Back in 2020, he won his first NBA title with the squad and he also got to meet some interesting celebrities while playing in one of the most popular cities in the world. During that time, he was able to forge a relationship with LeBron James and despite rumors in the media, the two still have a great relationship.

