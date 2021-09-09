CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Samsung is looking to build a $17 billion chip manufacturing plant in Texas

By Adrian Potoroaca
TechSpot
TechSpot
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In context: Semiconductor demand is surging and an ongoing shortage of chips has pushed companies and governments to invest large amounts of money into establishing production capabilities outside of Asia. Samsung has big plans to conquer semiconductors and other key industries, and will be spending $205 billion towards those goals. A $17 billion chunk of that fund will go toward building a new chip plant in the US, most likely in one of two cities in Texas.

www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Plant#Manufacturing Company#Reuters#The Taylor City Council#The Texas Beer Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
TechSpot

TechSpot

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy