CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Blue-Pilled Keanu Reeves Plugs Back Into First 'The Matrix Resurrections' Trailer

By Cole Delbyck
HuffingtonPost
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA blue pill a day keeps the bullet-stopping action away, but Keanu Reeves can only toil away in the simulation for so long in the first “The Matrix Resurrections” trailer. Arriving 18 years after the initial trilogy concluded in all its mind- and spoon-bending glory, the new entry in the franchise ― helmed by Lana Wachowski, who returns to the director’s chair this time without her sister Lilly ― is finally here to deliver on the promise of its title.

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Person
Jonathan Groff
Person
Jessica Henwick
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Christina Ricci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pill#The Matrix#Jefferson Airplane#Morpheus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix

Comments / 0

Community Policy