Blue-Pilled Keanu Reeves Plugs Back Into First 'The Matrix Resurrections' Trailer

A blue pill a day keeps the bullet-stopping action away, but Keanu Reeves can only toil away in the simulation for so long in the first “The Matrix Resurrections” trailer. Arriving 18 years after the initial trilogy concluded in all its mind- and spoon-bending glory, the new entry in the franchise ― helmed by Lana Wachowski, who returns to the director’s chair this time without her sister Lilly ― is finally here to deliver on the promise of its title.