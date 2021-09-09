Steve Burns Addressed His 'Blue's Clues' Exit in a Viral Video — But Why Did He Really Leave the Show?

Those who grew up in the late '90s and the early '00s likely learned about the importance of mail time and keeping a Handy Dandy Notebook from watching Blue's Clues. The children's series follows an animated dog named Blue, who leaves paw-print shaped clues for the host and for the viewers about what she's doing for the day. Blue's Clues debuted on Nick Jr. in 1996 with host Steve Burns, who was the only human featured.