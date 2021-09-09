CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frontegg Goes Passwordless to lead by Example on User Management

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company is both making passwordless the default login method for its customers, and allowing SaaS products utilizing the platform to enable it for their users. Frontegg, the leading end-to-end user management platform for SaaS, announced the addition of passwordless to its supported authentication options. The release allows SaaS companies utilizing Frontegg in their products to improve security standards for their users, while combating password fatigue and other security threats.

martechseries.com

