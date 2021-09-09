CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Live from the Valley Gem

By Sarah Arnold
clutchmov.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Marietta gears up for its annual party on the Ohio River Levee this weekend, local band OYO hosted a river party of their own over Labor Day weekend aboard the Valley Gem Sternwheeler. The sold-out show featuring Karl’s Bedtime Hammer, Old Seed, and OYO entertained a live audience throughout their three-hour tour up river. The lively tunes of fiddle and banjo kept folks on their toes until the very last minute, not ceasing until the boat was once again docked on the Muskingum.

clutchmov.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Townsend
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Rock Roll#Art#Traditional Music#American Folk Music#Marietta#Oyo#Muskingum#Americana#Iroquois
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music

Comments / 0

Community Policy