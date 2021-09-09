Cobras Battle Big Reds in Centerville Friday

It’s a battle of the unbeaten in Centerville on Friday when Sigourney-Keota makes a trip to face the Big Reds in week three action. The Cobras are off to a 2-0 start and last week they looked the part with an impressive 42-12 victory over Mid-Prairie. Cade Molyneux has been a workhorse with 64 carries for 435 yards and four scores in just a pair of games. The senior has headlined an offense that has rushed for 615 yards and recorded 5.9 yards a clip. Centerville has made some noise themselves with a 48-20 win over Chariton followed by a 42-7 victory against Albia last week. The Big Reds have been about 50-50 run to pass with Sawyer Wardlow airing the ball out by completing 28 of 47 throws for 469 yards and five scores. They have recorded five straight winning seasons including a 5-4 campaign in 2020.