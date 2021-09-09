Marietta Prepares to Party for the Ohio River Sternwheel Festival

What has about 200,000 feet, smells like a blooming onion and lights up the sky? If you live in or around Marietta, you know the answer. It’s the Ohio River Sternwheel Festival, and this weekend it’s happening for the 45th time. Since this milestone event had to be postponed a year due to the 2020 pandemic, this year’s festival is creating even more excited anticipation than normal. The sternwheel boats have arrived and line the levee in a kaleidoscope of colors, the festival committees are working tirelessly to finalize a million details, and out of town folks are arriving for what has become known as Marietta’s unofficial homecoming.