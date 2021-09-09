Douglas Elliman expands to Naples, brings on top Sotheby’s agent Michael Lawler

Douglas Elliman expanded to Naples, bringing on top Sotheby’s agent Michael Lawler. Lawler, a top agent in Florida, and his team joined the New York-based brokerage in Naples roughly five years after Elliman began considering opening an office there, said Jay Phillip Parker, CEO of Douglas Elliman Florida. Lawler and his team of about eight agents left Premier Sotheby’s International Realty in Naples but will continue to work out of the same office at 800 Harbour Drive, which has been rebranded as an Elliman office. Elliman took over the lease, Parker said.