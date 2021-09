Jane Hargrove, age 64 of Dover, TN passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, in Paris, TN. She was born February 15, 1957, the beloved daughter of Lacy and Blanche Ezell Cherry. She was a loving mother and enjoyed her time spent with family and friends. Her favorite color was purple. In her honor, the family asks that you wear something comfortable bright, and joyful.