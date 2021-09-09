CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lego adds a Super Mario 64 question mark block with tiny worlds inside

Cover picture for the articleLego announced a $169.99 question mark block set based on Super Mario 64 on Thursday morning. But this isn’t just a big, expensive yellow cube with punctuation on the side. No, much like the question mark blocks in the Mushroom Kingdom, this Lego set is hiding something magical inside. With a delicate touch, builders can open up the question mark block to reveal four mini sets, each designed after a world in Mario’s Nintendo 64 classic.

