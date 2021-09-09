Apparently Bill Cosby Finally Read the Room

If you are going to be a comic, you need to know how to read the room. You need to familiarize yourself with the crowd’s attitude if you want to make them laugh, clown! Well, it appears that after decades spent working as a professional comedian, known rapist Bill Cosby has finally learned this basic skill. His rep, Andrew Wyatt, told TMZ that, actually, Cosby will not go on tour now that he is out of prison, at least not just yet. Though Wyatt previously claimed that Cosby was “just excited by the way the world is welcoming him back” — was it? — he has since realized that media coverage of such a stunt might be brutal; scathing, even. That, and he is not finished being sued.