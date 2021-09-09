CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparently Bill Cosby Finally Read the Room

By Claire Lampen, @claire_lampen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are going to be a comic, you need to know how to read the room. You need to familiarize yourself with the crowd’s attitude if you want to make them laugh, clown! Well, it appears that after decades spent working as a professional comedian, known rapist Bill Cosby has finally learned this basic skill. His rep, Andrew Wyatt, told TMZ that, actually, Cosby will not go on tour now that he is out of prison, at least not just yet. Though Wyatt previously claimed that Cosby was “just excited by the way the world is welcoming him back” — was it? — he has since realized that media coverage of such a stunt might be brutal; scathing, even. That, and he is not finished being sued.

KatKPSU
3d ago

Wait, I thought he was so blind and feeble he could barely walk. That's the cosby that showed up to court each day and the media felt sorry for him.

Rosemary Mancini
3d ago

This is a major insult to all these women who survived him! I don’t know exactly what the judge was thinking ??? Perhaps recall that judge ??? Perhaps ban Bill for life ? Perhaps he needed a tracker device for life ?? Perhaps the survivors REQUIRE JUSTICE!!

James Smith
4d ago

Bill Cosby was going to make a major move by buying in on a major entertainment deal somebody didn't like it and shut him down if I'm not mistaken.

