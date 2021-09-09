CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wellsboro, PA

Highest Number Of Runners Register To Participate In Pine Creek Challenge

thehomepagenetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRunners in the 2020 Pine Creek Challenge cross a wooden bridge on the Pine Creek Rail Trail. When online registration ended for the five Pine Creek Challenge running events, a total of 230 runners from 23 states and Washington, D.C. plus the Philippines had registered. “This is the highest number of registrants we’ve ever had,” said Pine Creek Challenge Director Steve Hanes of Westfield.

www.thehomepagenetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Indiana, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
City
Jersey Shore, PA
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
Wellsboro, PA
State
Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
City
Westfield, PA
State
Wisconsin State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
South Dakota State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
Wellsboro, PA
Sports
State
Maine State
City
Ohio Township, PA
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pine Creek Challenge#The Tyoga Running Club#K#Pinecreekchallenge Com

Comments / 0

Community Policy