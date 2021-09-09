Highest Number Of Runners Register To Participate In Pine Creek Challenge
Runners in the 2020 Pine Creek Challenge cross a wooden bridge on the Pine Creek Rail Trail. When online registration ended for the five Pine Creek Challenge running events, a total of 230 runners from 23 states and Washington, D.C. plus the Philippines had registered. “This is the highest number of registrants we’ve ever had,” said Pine Creek Challenge Director Steve Hanes of Westfield.www.thehomepagenetwork.com
Comments / 0