Splitgate review: a raucous FPS that's much more than Halo meets Portal

A raucous shooter that goes beyond its portal gimmick, with first-rate arenas and gutsy gunfights. You might have heard Splitgate described as "Halo meets Portal", a useful shorthand for those of us with brains too tired to describe it more colourfully as "a gun learns physics" or "Benny Hill gets a battle rifle". However you describe it, Splitgate is a belter of a multiplayer arena shooter, born of gimmickry, yet graduating with honours, it's a grin-delivering game of tight, gun gymnastics and wacky Loony Tunes doorways, and just the right amount of frustrating to make you sweat and launch into another scramble for the bazooka in the middle of the map.