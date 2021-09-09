Car Seat Check Event On Sept. 25 By HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital And O’Fallon-Shiloh EMS

O’FALLON – Every day in Illinois, thousands of parents and caregivers travel with children in their vehicles. While some children are buckled in properly in the correct car seats for their age and size, most are not, if they are buckled up at all. Motor vehicle crashes are a leading killer of children, and the latest research from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows that nearly half (46%) of car seats are misused. Continue Reading