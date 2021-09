After handling business against Morehead State with a 68-10 win to begin its season, James Madison football has shifted its sights to conference opponent Maine for Week 2. The Dukes haven't faced Maine since 2017, when JMU cruised to a 28-10 victory. The Black Bears are coming off a Week 1 loss to Delaware, giving up over 400 yards of offense in a 34-24 defeat at the hands of the Blue Hens.