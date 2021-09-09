CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1.5 years in the making: Buskey Sherry Barrel-Aged Cider

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVirginia-based Buskey Cider is releasing Sherry Barrel-Aged Cider this Friday. It is one of just a handful of barrel-aged offerings by the cidery to date. The inspiration for this cider starts with co-founder Elle Correll, who spent time in Jerez de la Frontera, part of Spain’s Andalusia region. The city is well-known for its sherry production. According to Buskey, Elle has been wanting to make a sherry barrel cider since they opened.

