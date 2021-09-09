ADT vs. Protection 1: The key differences

ADT is synonymous with home security. Drive through any neighborhood and you'll probably spot more ADT signs -- those telltale blue octagons -- than those of any other home security provider. ADT claims the lion's share of the home security market partly because of its longevity (over 100 years and counting), and partly because of its agile responses to new technologies and new competitors. Through recent mergers, ADT, Protection 1, and DIY home security provider LifeShield are all under the same roof, but not all respond to consumer expectations for flexibility and automation. LifeShield is the lo-fi outlier.