Premier League

Football Manager 2022 release date confirmed

By Toby Cudworth
90min.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFootball Manager 2022 will be released on 9 November, and fans of the series will be licking their lips after Sports Interactive unveiled a teasing trailer of what is to come. One of the most successful video games of the modern era, the new Football Manager will be available to buy on PC, Mac and once again on Xbox - handing fans from all over the globe the opportunity to manage their favourite clubs while enjoying a host of new innovative features.

www.90min.com

