Thinner, more energetic Kim Jong Un steals the spotlight at North Korea parade

CBS News
CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeoul, South Korea — North Korea held a parade on Thursday showcasing military dogs and virus workers in orange hazmat suits, but leader Kim Jong Un still managed to seize the spotlight by looking thinner and more energetic than he has in years. During the event late Wednesday, Kim, wearing a cream-colored suit and a shiny white tie, emerged as the clock struck midnight. He beamed in response to thunderous applause from performers and spectators filling Pyongyang's brightly illuminated Kim Il Sung Square, named after his grandfather, the country's founder.

www.cbsnews.com

Politics
CBS News

CBS News

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

