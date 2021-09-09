CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VMware Fusion for M1 Macs launches as Preview without support for Windows 11

By Imran Hussain
ithinkdiff.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVMware Fusion for M1 Macs is now available as a Private Tech Preview for a limited audience. A public tech preview will be made available in a few weeks. However, unlike Parallels for M1 Macs, VMware Fusion for Apple Silicon will not ship with official support for Windows 10 or Windows 11 for Arm. While users will be able to install these operating systems in the virtual environment, no VMware Tools supports will mean that users will not get a good experience.

