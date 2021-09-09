CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Root Sciences Announces Partnership with ExtractionTek Stainless (ETS)

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELFAIR, Wash. (PRWEB) September 09, 2021. Root Sciences and ExtractionTek Stainless (formerly ExtractionTek Solutions) have joined forces to provide industry leading extraction, distillation, and post-processing solutions to the market for cannabinoid applications. Root Sciences recognized that the equipment solutions manufactured by ExtractionTek Stainless would fit the processing needs of both...

