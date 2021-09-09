Kilcoyne Joins Hollins Staff

Chris Kilcoyne has been named the new Director of Athletics Communications at Hollins University. Kilcoyne is a Roanoke College graduate and former RC staff member.

“We are so fortunate to find someone with Chris’s experience, and knowledge of the ODAC,” said Hollins Director of Athletics Myra Sims. “His previous accomplishments speak for themselves and he will definitely be able to hit the ground running. I am confident that he will build on the good work of our previous athletics communications professionals, and will continue to bring greater recognition to our student-athletes, coaches and teams.”

Kilcoyne is no stranger to the Roanoke area, nor to the ODAC. Most recently, he served as the Director of Athletic Communications at Roanoke College from 2015 to 2020. Prior to coming to Roanoke, he was the Associate Director of Communications for the Atlantic-10 Conference in Newport News, as well as the Sports Information Director and Assistant Athletic Director at Randolph-Macon College. He was also the Sports Information Director for the ODAC from 2004-2006.

“I could not be more excited to join the Hollins family and I’m looking forward to telling the stories of the tremendous student-athletes HU has a long tradition of producing,” Kilcoyne said. “I want to thank Myra Sims for the opportunity to join the incredibly talented staff she has assembled, and I’m eager to working with each of them in promoting Hollins Athletics both on and off the field.”

Kilcoyne graduated from Roanoke College in August 2002 with a B.A. in Sociology and is currently pursuing an in M.S. Sports Management from Northeastern University.