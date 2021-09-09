CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

How This Competitive Baker Really Impressed Duff Goldman

By Rachel Pasche
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Food Network show "Duff Till Dawn" is a standard competition show with one important twist — the mentor and the judge are both Duff Goldman. He helps out the bakers making their cakes, offering tips, guidance, and advice, and he is eventually the judge they face. This means he sees their process and their technique and takes that into account in his judging, which is a fun new way to explore the template of a competitive baking show.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duff Goldman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Food Drink#The Food Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Mashed

62K+
Followers
20K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy