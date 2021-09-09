Great Beginnings Program Begins September 19

Ed Green’s “Great Beginnings” programs for football and soccer will get underway on September 19 at West Salem Elementary School in Salem. Kids from all areas are welcome to sign up for the program, which targets children too young to participate in recreation sports.

The goal of the program is to help kids age three to seven prepare for the challenges of playing in team sports. Each program has a one hour session on five Sundays in September and October and parents are urged to participate with the child. Cost is $70 for the entire five-session program.

Green, a former basketball coach at Roanoke College and several area high schools, conducts the program with help from former high school athletes. Ed is a member of the Roanoke College Athletic Hall of Fame and is noted for working well with kids and teaching fundamentals.

Both programs will be held on the playground at West Salem Elementary School in Salem, with the football running from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm and the soccer beginning at 2:45 pm and running through 3:45 pm. The programs are sponsored by the City of Salem Parks and Recreation Departments.

To sign up, or for more information, contact Ed Green at 387-9516.