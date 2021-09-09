CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joey Gallo hopes day to 'regroup' helped get his bat back on track

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

The struggling Joey Gallo hopes his day to ‘regroup’ on Tuesday, when he was left out of the starting lineup, helped get his bat back on track.

