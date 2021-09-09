CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Family announces Aisles of Smiles campaign to fight Muscular Dystrophy

By Sarah Burns
ktxs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Family will help raise money fight neuromuscular disease by participating in the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s annual Aisles of Smiles campaign. This includes all United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market and Amigos locations. Guests can purchase items marked with Aisles of Smiles tags and a portion of the sales will go to the campaign. The entire campaign will run from September 8th to September 28th.

