Many famous franchises are celebrating their 25th anniversary this year. Among them? Super Mario 64. That’s right, this famous game is a quarter of a century old. And what better way to celebrate all our Super Mario favs than with an awesome LEGO set? So LEGO and Nintendo are bringing you the LEGO Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block. (We first saw this news on Gamespot.) A truly worthy homage to the game!