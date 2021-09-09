CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First-Person Wingsuit Video Creates Visceral Viewing Experience

By Matthew Hart
 4 days ago
While virtual reality is taking off in big ways, the whole first-person “GoPro” phenomenon also offers the ability to transport viewers into other people’s bodies. Often times, this means experiencing the death-defying stunts expert adrenaline junkies perform from a first-person point of view. Like the below wingsuit flight across the south face of the Marmolada mountain in Italy. It’s so visceral, in fact, you may feel like you’re flying.

Everything you need to know about the worlds of TV, movies, books, sci-fi, fantasy, and more. This is your one-stop shop for all things nerd.

