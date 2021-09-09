First-Person Wingsuit Video Creates Visceral Viewing Experience
While virtual reality is taking off in big ways, the whole first-person “GoPro” phenomenon also offers the ability to transport viewers into other people’s bodies. Often times, this means experiencing the death-defying stunts expert adrenaline junkies perform from a first-person point of view. Like the below wingsuit flight across the south face of the Marmolada mountain in Italy. It’s so visceral, in fact, you may feel like you’re flying.nerdist.com
