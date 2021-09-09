Glenvar Football defeated Martinsville

No all-state quarterback, no problem.

The Glenvar Highlanders defeated Martinsville on the road last week despite missing senior quarterback Aiden Wolk, an all-state first team selection during the spring season. Wolk came down with some knee soreness in practice last week and coach Kevin Clifford decided to rest him in the non-district game. Freshman Eli Taylor took over behind center and didn’t miss a beat as Glenvar took a 25-7 win over the Bulldogs at the “Dog Pound.”

“Aiden tweeked his knee on Monday,” said Clifford. “He probably could have played if it was a playoff game, but this early in the season we felt it best to give him a little more time to get better.”

Taylor, a freshman lefthander, didn’t look at all intimidated in his first varsity start. He completed 20 of 27 passes for 188 yards and three touchdowns for a memorable debut.

“He didn’t look the least bit nervous,” said Clifford. “He took a couple good shots early in the game but it didn’t seem to phase him, and we didn’t do anything different than we normally do if Aiden had been in there.”

While Martinsville has been struggling in recent seasons, having lost 19 straight coming in and missing the 2020 season entirely, Clifford didn’t look at this as a “walk over” game.

“They looked as good as anyone we’ve played since I’ve been here,” he said. “They have some good looking athletes and some good size. It wasn’t an easy game by any means.”

Indeed, Glenvar trailed 7-6 early in the second quarter. Taylor passed to Kyle Hanks for a seven yard TD in the first period but the two-point conversion attempt failed. Martinsville scored on a 53 yard run by quarterback Ray Dickerson and the extra point kick gave the Dogs the lead.

Glenvar bounced right back, as Taylor hit speedy junior Jackson Swanson for a 53 yard TD pass to regain the lead. A six yard run by Hanks put Glenvar up 18-7 at the half with all three conversion attempts failing.

The Highland defense took over in the second half, shutting out the Bulldogs the rest of the way. Glenvar tacked on one more score when Taylor hit Dawson Anderson for a 17 yard TD and Tyler Pierce kicked the extra point for the 25-7 final.

Swanson finished with nine catches for 113 yards to lead the Highlanders. Mason Anderson had four receptions for 36 yards and Hanks had four for 19 while leading Glenvar in rushing with 86 yards on 22 attempts. Elijah Carter ran for 41 yards on nine tries.

On defense, Nick Williams, Nate Johnson and Mason Anderson had eight tackles apiece. Johnson had two sacks and Anderson had two tackles for losses. Carter had an interception as Glenvar held the Bulldogs to just 30 yards passing. The Bulldogs had just five first downs for the game.

Now 2-0, the Highlanders are back home this week to play host to Cave Spring. The Knights are 0-2 under first year head coach Nick Leftwich, a former Salem High quarterback. Cave Spring has been very competitive in the first two games, losing 14-12 to Hidden Valley and 20-12 to Northside. The Knights have not won more than two games in a season since 2016, but Leftwich has the south county area excited.

“Nick’s done a good job,” said Clifford. “He’s installed the right system for that school. They’ve lost two close ballgames but they have a good quarterback and some athletes. We’ll have our hands full Friday night.”

Wolk is expected back Friday night, but the Highlanders are happy to know they have a capable backup if needed. And, Taylor is a promising heir apparent for the next three years.