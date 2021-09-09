Lions Look For Bounceback Against HLV

After dropping their first contest in 2021, the Lone Tree football team looks to right the ship this week when they host HLV. Lone Tree fell 12-0 to No. 11 English Valleys on the road last week. The Lion defense kept Lone Tree in it, giving up just 167 total yards, including just five passing yards and only one touchdown. The second EV touchdown came on special teams. The Lion offense struggled to move the ball against the Bears, putting together only 125 yards rushing while being shut out. For the season, Lone Tree is led by Cade Shield through the air at 24 of 49 for 187 yards and two interceptions, his favorite target is Cade Patterson with 18 catches for 168 yards. On the ground, Shield leads the way with 55 carries for 201 yards and four scores. Defensively, Matthew Hemsted has 27 tackles, Patterson has two interceptions and Mitch Koedam two fumble recoveries.