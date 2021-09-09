Microsoft will bring PowerPoint’s presenter coach to Microsoft Teams in 2022

Early this year, Microsoft announced the availability of PowerPoint Presenter Coach feature across all platforms (web, Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android). Presenter Coach uses AI to improve the presentation skills of the users. It offers users with feedback on their pace, use of monotone pitch, use of filler words, poor grammar, lack of originality, use of sensitive phrases, and more while they rehearse their presentations. At the end of each rehearsal, Presenter Coach will also present a Summary Report highlighting the key pieces of feedback to help them become even better, more confident presenters.