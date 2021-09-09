CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft’s Cameo feature in PowerPoint will allow you to integrate your Teams camera feed into your presentation

By Pradeep
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft today announced a new feature in PowerPoint that will make remote presentations more effective and immersive. Instead of just presenting your slides, the new Cameo feature in PowerPoint will allow you to integrate your Teams camera feed into your presentation. You can customize how and where you want to appear on your slides, and it will also offer layout recommendations for optimal viewing.

