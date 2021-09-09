CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lorde Releases Maori-Language Mini-Album Featuring 'Solar Power' Tracks

By Vivienne Chow
Middletown Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Zealand pop star Lorde has embarked on a new musical journey with the release of a five-track mini-album in Maori, despite not speaking the indigenous language. The new mini-album titled “Te Ao Marama,” which means “world of light,” features five songs re-recorded from the 24-year-old artist’s latest album, “Solar Power.” The songs are performed in te reo Maori, the indigenous language of Aotearoa New Zealand.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Language#Spinoff#Forest Bird#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy