Columbus, OH

Department of Justice to conduct review of Columbus police

WBNS 10TV Columbus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio — Mayor Andrew Ginther announced Thursday that the U.S. Department of Justice has agreed to conduct a review into the Columbus Division of Police. “This is an important day for the future of policing in Columbus,” said Mayor Andrew J. Ginther. “This is not about one particular officer, policy or incident; rather, this is about reforming the entire institution of policing in Columbus. I am confident in the partnership and the additional tools the DOJ’s COPS Office will bring to our city.”

www.10tv.com

