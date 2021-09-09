The Real Risks Of Brazilian Butt Lift Surgery

Brazilian butt lift surgery is a common gluteal enhancement procedure that is designed to change the size, shape, and contour of your butt (per Health). Despite the name, your butt isn't actually "lifted." Instead, the procedure involves removing and transferring body fat from your abdomen, back, or thighs via liposuction and injecting it into your butt to increase its overall volume. The surgery also slims down areas of the body where fat was removed.