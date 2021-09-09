Golden Hawks Go For First Conference Win

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk volleyball team will take the court at Tim Grady Gymnasium in Wellman tonight to host top 10 West Liberty in a River Valley Conference match. The Hawks come into action with an overall record of 5-3 after dropping two of three matches over the weekend at the Muscatine tournament. The Hawks got a win over Mediapolis and fell to New London and Muscatine. On the season, Mid-Prairie is led by Ella Groenewold with 48 kills, Landry Pacha with 120 assists, and Dakota Mitchell with 62 digs.