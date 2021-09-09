Atlanta Food and Wine Festival returns to Atlanta This Weekend

After going virtual for its 10th Anniversary last year, the Atlanta Food and Wine Festival is making its debut at the Historic Fourth Ward Park this weekend.

The festival includes wine pop-ups, all-inclusive tasting tents, live intimate brunches and lunches from culinary talents and chefs across the Atlanta area such as Chef Whitney Thomas from 5Church and Chef John C Metz from the Woodall. The festival will also be hosting its first-ever live barbecue battle competition. Guests are encouraged to participate in the tailgate-like atmosphere as it surrounds the Atlanta Falcons/Philadelphia Eagles game.

The event is sponsored by large companies like Publix, Coca-Cola, Java Monster, and Stella Artois, an official Beer Sponsor.

The event hosts have made sure to follow COVID-19 Guidelines to ensure the safety of attendees.

“The health & wellbeing of our guests and employees is our top priority. All AF&WF events will be following and practicing CDC & City of Atlanta COVID-19 mandates to ensure the safety of our staff & guests. Each event has a limited capacity following City Guidelines that allows attendees to social distance,” the website stated.

Brett Freidman, the owner of AF&WF extends his gratitude to the chefs and hospitality industry.

“Even during the pandemic when we could only operate at a limited capacity, the city’s talented chefs remained vigilant in their support for us. We’re so grateful to be back and to focus the attention where it always belongs, on the people throughout the hospitality industry,” Friedman said.

In a press release statement, Friedman wants to continue to use this opportunity to give back to the community.

“Continuing with last year’s commitment to give back to the restaurants that helped build this incredible event, a percentage of proceeds will support two local charities. AFWF will be supporting Children of Conservation, with proceeds dedicated to the conservation of endangered species through education, habitat preservation and wildlife sanctuary. In an effort to curb hunger and reduce food waste in the Metro Atlanta area, AFWF will be partnering with Second Helpings Atlanta to collect fresh, surplus food from each of AFWF’s activations to donate to local hunger relief agencies,” the press release stated.

The Atlanta Food and Wine Festival still has tickets on sale for future attendees to purchase, General Admission One Day Passes are $150 with VIP tickets priced at $250. General Admission Weekend Passes are $275 with VIP priced at $450.

The Festival will be offering 50% tickets to front-line workers. To redeem your ticket, email a21events@squadup.com with proof of profession to be sent a private discount code.