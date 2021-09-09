CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Food and Wine Festival returns to Atlanta This Weekend

By Alexis Grace
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mqKaB_0br3sHXi00

After going virtual for its 10th Anniversary last year, the Atlanta Food and Wine Festival is making its debut at the Historic Fourth Ward Park this weekend.

The festival includes wine pop-ups, all-inclusive tasting tents, live intimate brunches and lunches from culinary talents and chefs across the Atlanta area such as Chef Whitney Thomas from 5Church and Chef John C Metz from the Woodall. The festival will also be hosting its first-ever live barbecue battle competition. Guests are encouraged to participate in the tailgate-like atmosphere as it surrounds the Atlanta Falcons/Philadelphia Eagles game.

The event is sponsored by large companies like Publix, Coca-Cola, Java Monster, and Stella Artois, an official Beer Sponsor.

The event hosts have made sure to follow COVID-19 Guidelines to ensure the safety of attendees.

“The health & wellbeing of our guests and employees is our top priority. All AF&WF events will be following and practicing CDC & City of Atlanta COVID-19 mandates to ensure the safety of our staff & guests. Each event has a limited capacity following City Guidelines that allows attendees to social distance,” the website stated.

Brett Freidman, the owner of AF&WF extends his gratitude to the chefs and hospitality industry.

“Even during the pandemic when we could only operate at a limited capacity, the city’s talented chefs remained vigilant in their support for us. We’re so grateful to be back and to focus the attention where it always belongs, on the people throughout the hospitality industry,” Friedman said.

In a press release statement, Friedman wants to continue to use this opportunity to give back to the community.

“Continuing with last year’s commitment to give back to the restaurants that helped build this incredible event, a percentage of proceeds will support two local charities. AFWF will be supporting Children of Conservation, with proceeds dedicated to the conservation of endangered species through education, habitat preservation and wildlife sanctuary. In an effort to curb hunger and reduce food waste in the Metro Atlanta area, AFWF will be partnering with Second Helpings Atlanta to collect fresh, surplus food from each of AFWF’s activations to donate to local hunger relief agencies,” the press release stated.

The Atlanta Food and Wine Festival still has tickets on sale for future attendees to purchase, General Admission One Day Passes are $150 with VIP tickets priced at $250. General Admission Weekend Passes are $275 with VIP priced at $450.

The Festival will be offering 50% tickets to front-line workers. To redeem your ticket, email a21events@squadup.com with proof of profession to be sent a private discount code.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
867K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy