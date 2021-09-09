CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Property Income Advisors Redevelops 110,500 SF Life Sciences Campus in Raleigh

By Julia Sanders
rebusinessonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. — Property Income Advisors Inc. is redeveloping 540 Tech Center, a 110,500-square-foot life sciences property in Raleigh. Located at 4912-4924 Green Road, 540 Tech Center is a two-building property that allows for research and development, office, flex and warehouse users. 540 Tech Center’s amenities include multiple entry points, a 4.3 per 1,000 square feet parking ratio, one dock door per building and two onsite generators.

