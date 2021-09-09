CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manville, NJ

IDA'S AFTERMATH: Crews clearing debris from Manville streets; mayor says cleanup could take weeks

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05gcrr_0br3s3Gn00

Cleanup is underway in Manville after the county brought in crews to clean debris from the street.

“Everything from my first floor down to the basement, everything is gone,” says Francisco Arvalo.

It's the next step in the process for certain Manville residents. Their belongings that have sat on the curb are now being cleared by the county.

Several streets are closed today as crews work to clear them. Mayor Richard Onderko says they're still in the process of assessing just how many residents were affected.

Onderko says while cleanup is a priority, so is making sure this doesn't happen again. President Joe Biden's visit earlier this week put Manville on the map.

“This is the first time I believe the U.S. president was here,” says Onderko. “We are no longer the forgotten town when it comes to flooding here and getting people help. We need aid and we need a lot of it and that’s going to be my number one goal is to get much more aid than we ever got in the past for this town."

The mayor says the cleanup could take weeks to clear the debris.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manville, NJ
Government
City
Manville, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News 12

News 12

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy