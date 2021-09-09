IDA'S AFTERMATH: Crews clearing debris from Manville streets; mayor says cleanup could take weeks

Cleanup is underway in Manville after the county brought in crews to clean debris from the street.

“Everything from my first floor down to the basement, everything is gone,” says Francisco Arvalo.

It's the next step in the process for certain Manville residents. Their belongings that have sat on the curb are now being cleared by the county.

Several streets are closed today as crews work to clear them. Mayor Richard Onderko says they're still in the process of assessing just how many residents were affected.

Onderko says while cleanup is a priority, so is making sure this doesn't happen again. President Joe Biden's visit earlier this week put Manville on the map.

“This is the first time I believe the U.S. president was here,” says Onderko. “We are no longer the forgotten town when it comes to flooding here and getting people help. We need aid and we need a lot of it and that’s going to be my number one goal is to get much more aid than we ever got in the past for this town."

The mayor says the cleanup could take weeks to clear the debris.